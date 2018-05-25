2018 Guide to Local Farmers Markets

Shopping for your family’s weekly produce at a local farmers’ market has many benefits. Not only can you find healthy fruits, vegetables and other produce at the peak of season, but by supporting area farmers, you’re also helping to strengthen our community and local economy. Fortunately for families around Wilmington, we don’t have to search far in order to find a great farmers’ market nearby. Each summer our area is brimming with fresh, delicious, and nutritious locally grown foods. Check out the list below for all the weekly farmers’ markets in and around the Port City.

Riverfront Farmers’ Market

North Water and Princess Streets, Wilmington, NC 28401

Saturdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through November 17th.

Featuring local fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, plants, smoothies, baked goods, doggie treats, honey, teas, wines, arts, crafts and more.

More info: 910-538-6223 or http://riverfrontfarmersmarket.org

Wilmington Farmers’ Market at Tidal Creek

5329 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Saturdays from 8:00am-1:00pm year round.

Producer-only market, meaning vendors only sell what they produce.

Vendors include Black River Organic Farm, Red Beard Farms, Humble Roots Farm, Shelton Herb Farm, Changin' Ways Farm, and Turner Family Farms

More info: 910-799-2667 or https://thewilmingtonfarmersmarket.com/for-shoppers/

Carolina Beach Farmers’ Market

Carolina Beach Lake Park, Atlanta Avenue & Lake Park BoulevardCarolina Beach, NC 28428

Saturdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through September 29th.

Featuring local fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meats, baked goods, natural soaps, wines, and live music.

More info: 910-458-2977 or https://www.carolinabeach.org/town_administration/departments/carolina_beach_farmers_market.php

Poplar Grove Farmers’ Market

10200 US Highway 17 North, Wilmington, NC 28411

Wednesdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through September 26th.

Featuring local fruits, vegetables, baked goods, dairy products, meats, seafood, wine, flowers, sweets, arts and crafts.

More info: 910-686-9518 or http://www.poplargrove.org/farmers-market/

Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market

Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Mondays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through October 29th.

Featuring fresh and local produce, baked goods, dairy products, herbs, meat, seafood, flowers, crafts, treats for dogs and more.

More info: 910-256-7925 or http://www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com/183/Farmers-Market

Southport Farmers’ Market

Fort Johnston-Southport Museum Lawn, 203 East Bay StreetSouthport, NC 28461

Wednesdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, now through September 26th.

Featuring local produce, baked goods and handcrafted items

More info: 910-279-4616 or https://www.townofsouthportnc.com/waterfront-farmers-market/

Kure Beach Market

Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Avenue, Kure Beach, NC 28449

Tuesdays from 8:00am-1:00pm, June 12th through August 28th.

Featuring local fruits, vegetables and crafts.

More info: 910-458-8216 http://townofkurebeach.org/OFPP-activities-events.aspx