Win a Family 4-Pack to Marvel Universe Live!

If your kids love superheroes as much as mine, then they’re going to flip out over the chance to see Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes, a new action-packed show coming to Raleigh’s PNC Arena in late January. This all-new production features some of the greatest super heroes ever, as the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man all join forces in a race to recover the Wand of Watoomb and save the world. Fans young and old will cheer as they come along on this new thrilling adventure, complete with martial arts, motorcycle stunts, cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, aerial maneuvers, and expansive 3D video projection. Your little Marvel fans will be mesmerized to see the Guardians of the Galaxy team up with some of their favorite heroes, such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, the Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, and battle it out against the most evil of villains, including Green Goblin, Loki, Nebula and Yondu.

Ensemble cast member and Eastern North Carolina native Seth Carnes took a minute to speak with us at Wilmington Parent Magazine about the show, and he is thrilled to be returning to his home state when Marvel Universe Live! Makes a stop in Raleigh next month:

The show is built for kids ages 3-12, but adults love it too. It does a really good job of giving everyone something fun and exciting to watch,” says Carnes. “When you look at all the elements in the show, from fireworks, to stilts, to motorcycle stunts, and amazing grid work, and add that to the huge amount of superheroes, both male and female, the show just has so much appeal to everyone.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is performing at PNC Arena from January 25 to 28, 2018 for five performances. Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes start at $20. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the PNC Arena Box Office. For group rates and information, contact Frances Newby at Group Tickets Plus, (919) 510-0641 or fnewby@groupticketsplus.com. To discover more about Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, go to www.marveluniverselive.com.

