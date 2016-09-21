Is Your Car Seat Installed Correctly?

× Expand www.safekids.org Car Seat

The week of September 18th-24th marks the arrival of Child Passenger Safety Week, something that all parents, grandparents, relatives, baby sitters and other caregivers need to be aware of as they take to the roads with children. With over 2,600 kids under the age of 13 involved in a car crash daily, parents must be extra vigilant about keeping children safe in cars. The latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 59% of car seats are not installed properly. That’s why Safe Kids Worldwide is launching a new resource today, called the Ultimate Car Seat Guide. The guide, developed with support from General Motors, provides expert advice to parents, particularly new parents, on the key decisions they face when selecting and using a car seat. It offers personalized tips on how to correctly fit a child into a car seat, as well as how to identify when it’s time to change to a new type of seat.

The Ultimate Car Seat Guide can be found here. Safe Kids coalitions also host thousands of car seat checkup events around the country, including several here in the Wilmington area. To find an upcoming local event, click here