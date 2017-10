× Expand Education Fair 2017

10th Annual Education Fair, Presented by Myrtle Grove Christian School

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 10:00am-3:00pm

Mayfaire Town Center (Next to Belk) Wilmington, NC 28405

Held at Mayfaire Town Center Wilmington Parent’s Education Fair provides parents with educational options and resources to make decisions about their child’s education. Parents and children will be able to visit with representatives from the following educational resources.