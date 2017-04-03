Win A Pair of BuddyPhones InFlight Children’s Headphones!

× Expand Buddy Phones 2

With spring break and summer vacation right around the corner, many families have travel plans in their near future. Whether you’ll be flying or driving, electronics will most certainly be taken along for the trip, which makes having a great pair of sanity-saving children’s headphones a necessity.

Our family recently discovered the BuddyPhones InFlight headphones, and we couldn’t be happier with them. We’ve gone through our fair share of children’s headphones, and up until now we have had some pretty bad experiences, each pair inevitably breaking under the wear and tear of my kids’ roughness. These headphones are extremely durable and flexible, making them able to withstand my kids’ unforgiving handling. My daughter can bend her headphones and shove them in her little backpack, and they even fold down for easy storage inside an accompanying travel bag.

The most unique feature of the InFlight headphones is their three-volume preference settings. The decibel choices are 75, 85, and finally a 94db flight-mode maximum safe volume to be used for high noise levels on airplanes. The lower volume of 75db is practical for children with sensitive hearing, attention deficits, or autism. The decibel settings are childproofed by the use of a twist feature that resembles a medical bottle cap, helping prevent little hands from changing the volume on their own. Parents can easily adjust the decibels and set them to the level best suited for the child's age and surrounding noise level.

Another fun feature of the headphones is that they come with a detachable BuddyCable system that can connect multiple audio cables to one device, allowing for easy sharing amongst siblings. Anyone with multiple children knows that being able to hook up two sets of headphones to one portable device can be a lifesaver! My kids love being able to watch a movie together on the same iPad.

Even with all of BuddyPhones’ technologically advanced features, I have to admit that the thing my two year-old daughter loves the most is that they came with several sets of colorful stickers made to decorate the sides of the headphones. On the first day she received them, my daughter immediately asked me to help her embellish the headphones with rainbow stickers, and then she put them on her head and wouldn’t take them off! A little bonus feature as simple as stickers gives kids the opportunity to personalize their headphones in a unique way.

For more information, visit http://www.onanoff.com/collections/buddyphones-inflight