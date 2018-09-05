Win a Free Night at the Mother Earth Motor Lodge!

× Expand Annesophia Richards Mother Earth Motor Lodge

When you think of the term motor lodge, the first image that comes to mind probably doesn’t include a fun, family-friendly resort with a unique, funky flare. Spend a weekend at the Mother Earth Motor Lodge in Kinston, North Carolina, however, and you’ll quickly realize just how wrong your preconceived notions might be! My family and I had the pleasure of visiting Mother Earth Motor Lodge this past weekend, and all four of us had a blast, especially the kids. From its bright, vibrant décor to the fantastic assortment of recreational offerings right on site, we started having fun the moment we arrived and we didn’t want to leave!

A revival of what was once known as Kinston’s Mid-Town Motor Lodge, the 55 year-old lodge has been completely renovated into an immersive throwback experience of the 70’s. Named for its sister company Mother Earth Brewing (located just a few blocks south), the lodge is the perfect location for families to visit while enjoying this small Southern town with a huge foodie appeal. Kinston is not only home to an award-winning craft brewery, but also to Chef & the Farmer and the Boiler Room, two restaurants owned by world-renowned chef Vivian Howard. In addition to Kinston’s many dining options, families can enjoy catching a game of the local minor league baseball team the Down East Wood Ducks or cool off at the Lions Water Adventure Park during the summer months. Other Kinston attractions geared just for kids include the Ellis Planetarium, Health & Science Museum, the Exchange Nature Center and Big Daddy’s Express Train located at the Neuseway Nature Park.

Lodge Offers Plenty of Family Fun

You don’t even need to leave the motor lodge to have fun together as a family, however. The first thing you’ll notice once you arrive (aside from the retro furnishings and pops of vibrant colors splashed across the entire property) is the entertainment-filled center courtyard space. My kids were giddy with excitement when they saw the shuffleboard courts, the mini-golf, the ping-pong table, a set of wooden bench swings, and the kidney-shaped pool. At night, the heated three-ring pool and surrounding palm trees light up with bright colors, and the high-spraying pool fountains gave the entire outdoor area a cool, hip feel. Guests can also rent bikes from the front desk and explore Kinston on two wheels, or just order in a pizza and enjoy a cold craft Mother Earth beer while the kids play and swim. My four year-old daughter spent most of her time determinedly trying to score a hole-in-one on the mini golf course (to no avail) while my six year-old son’s favorite part of the lodge was definitely the table tennis. He challenged both me and my husband to several games then stepped aside as we battled it out ourselves to see which parent was the ping-pong master!

The Mother Earth Motor Lodge’s 45 guest rooms include standard economy, economy plus, and suites (equipped with refrigerators and microwaves) to accommodate lengthier stays. The lodge also offers pet-friendly rooms for those families wishing to bring their four-legged members along. Continental breakfast is included in each visit. My kids especially loved the complimentary cookies, pink lemonade and fresh-popped popcorn available to guests during check-in! The front desk staff was warm and welcoming, and my husband and I were very impressed with the cleanliness of the entire lodge and the hospitality of the employees. All in all, my family had a fantastic time, and I don’t think that any of us will forget what a special weekend we had bonding together in such a unique place!

