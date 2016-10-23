Family Trip to Edenton, NC

× Expand Brandy Metzger Roanoke River

My family and I recently took a trip to Edenton to learn about North Carolina’s first colonial capital and enjoy a peaceful weekend on the water. The town is located on the Albemarle Sound and not only rich in history, but also beauty.

Edenton, established as a NC town over 300 years ago offers a wealth of historic sites. For an overview of the attractions, my family and I took a guided trolley tour. The tour took about an hour and covered everything from the oldest house in NC to the hideout of Harriet Jacobs, escaped slave and author.

After the trolley tour, we spent some time exploring on foot. The close proximity of the historical sites makes it easy to explore without having to use a vehicle. Some points of interest include: Chowan County Courthouse (1767), the Cupola House (1758), the Iredell House, the Penelope Barker House and the Roanoke River Lighthouse.

× Expand Brandy Metzger Penelope Barker House

The Penelope Barker house was one of my 8 year old daughter’s favorite spots. Not only is it a beautiful example of an 18th century home, it is also a great place to learn about the Edenton Tea Party. The home’s owner, Penelope Barker, was instrumental in organizing a group of women that stood against “taxation without representation” by boycotting tea from England.

My favorite site was the Roanoke River Lighthouse. On a guided tour of the lighthouse, we learned that it is the only remaining river lighthouse in NC and it was moved from its original location in the Albemarle Sound at the mouth of the Roanoke River. The lighthouse is set up as a museum that takes visitors back in time to get a feel for what it would be like to live as a lighthouse keeper.

In addition to the historic sites, my family also enjoyed spending time at the parks adjacent to Edenton Bay. Colonial Park provided my daughter a fun place to frolic with a variety of playground equipment while my husband and I enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of Queen Anne Park. The benches along the waterfront under large, shady oaks were a perfect place to relax and unwind.

During our Edenton stay, we tried out several local restaurants. Our favorite, Waterman’s Grill, was located downtown on S. Broad Street. They serve a variety fresh seafood, steak and pasta dishes as well as a kid’s menu.

Edenton is a wonderful town to visit for a low-key weekend get-a-way.