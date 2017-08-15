Day Trips to Local Farms

× Expand Landmark Farm Alpacas Landmark-Farm-Alpacas

With just a few weeks left before school starts, it’s not too late for a quick and unique family trip. Between the bigger cities and towns, there are farmers hard at work in North Carolina bringing tasty treats and educational experiences to local families. A short drive will take you to these real farm experiences and away from the daily traffic and tourists.

Maple View Farm: 6900 Rocky Ridge Rd. Hillsborough

Website

Hop aboard a hay wagon to view some of the farm’s Holstein cattle, including around 130 milking cows, each producing an average of 8.5 gallons of milk each day. Learn how the cows are milked and what it takes to make a gallon of milk or ice cream. The Farm also has its own milk company Maple View Farm Ice Cream where you can sample different types of ice cream and milk.

Maple View Farm Agricultural Education Center

Maple View also has an Agricultural Educational Center. This center is a non profit, educational facility, designed to encourage both children and adults to learn about agricultural life through hands on experience. MVAEC features four interactive learning labs, providing the perfect opportunity for students to use all of their senses through hands-on education. Tours can be arranged for groups of 10 or more making it perfect for a scout troop visit!



Honeysuckle Tea House and Farm:

8871 Pickards Meadow Rd. Chapel Hill

Website

A refreshing farm tour stop at Honeysuckle Tea House is a fun way to see how this local farm organically grows its own produce, invents its own recipes for tea blends, and promotes holistic living and plant-based remedies. Honeysuckle also offers live music, a myriad of educational workshops, yoga, and monthly garden tours. On August 26th, from 10am-noon, Honeysuckle Tea House will host their 1st annual, dads take their daughters out to tea, event. Encouraging family bonding, away from digital devices and set amongst their gardens. The event is free but registration is required at www.eventbrite.com

Holly Grove Farms - Goat Farm:

1183 Grantham School Rd. Mount Olive

Website

Visit a working goat farm and afterwards spend some time in the gift shop located right in the middle of the farmstead. There you can sample different types of goat cheese made right there on the farm and see which flavor is your favorite! The gift shop is only open on Saturdays. If you’d like to see the inner workings of the farm and dairy operation, you can request a tour by appointment at www.hollygrovefarms.com.

Landmark Farm Alpacas: 1118 Landmark Church Rd. Grassy Creek

Website

Landmark Farm is open year round (most days!) for farm visits and shopping by appointment between 11am to 4pm. A visit to this farm will show you hand-spun and mill-processed yarns from the farm’s own alpacas. The public is also invited to come meet the alpacas, including internationally- famous cover boy, Globetrotter! He has been featured in TWO international publications, Alpaca Culture and Alpacas Magazine! Visit www.landmarkfarmalpacas.com to make an appointment.